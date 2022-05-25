Omotola Sax releases new video, Dansaki

Nigerian saxophonist, Omotola Ekerin, popularly called titled: ”Omotola Sax”, has released a musical video, “Dansaki”.

Omotola Sax in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Wednesday, in Lagos, disclosed that the musical video was to endear Nigerians to cultivate the habit of praising God.

She said that the musical video which was released May 20, would be a great blessing to many generations and the society at large.

She urged Nigerians to take time to watch the video.

“My newly released video was done to spur Nigerians’ interest in praising God, I want Nigerians to listen to it and get blessed,” she said.

The saxophonist advised colleagues who were going through some forms of domestic violence in their homes to seek legal help promptly.

Omotola Sax, who spoke against the backdrop of the untimely death of late female gospel singer, Osinachi, also advised women to remain humble and stay conscious of men’s ego.

She attested to how helpful and supportive her husband had been over the years.

“My husband has been with me even before our marriage, he has been so supportive to me, he is even the band manager.

“We should always know when to continue in a relationship, when it becomes toxic, I advise that such a partner should seek legal help and seek divorce.

“I don’t see myself doing any type of genre outside gospel, I have had various offers from promoters that could have changed my genre of music to that of the circular world but I remain committed to what I am doing,” she said. NAN