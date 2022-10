Prominent Nigerian actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, has relocated to the United States of America with her family, The Nation is reporting.

According to the highly credible newspaper, one of its Correspondents spotted Jalade-Ekeinde in West Hollywood.

It said the Nollywood star was spotted with her family during a Sunday worship service in West Hollywood on September 24.

When asked if she was on holiday in the US, she said: “No, we live here now.”