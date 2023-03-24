Omotola Jalade celebrates husband’s birthday, 27th wedding anniversary

Veteran actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekehinde, on Thursday celebrated her husband’s birthday and their 27th wedding anniversary.

Forty-five-year-old Jalade-Ekehinde took to her Instagram account @realomosexy, to celebrate with their picture.

“Omosexy” tatooed inscription is seen on her husband’s arm on the displayed picture.

Jalade-Ekehinde wrote: “Happy birthday my Forever HoneyBoy…

“And…… Happy Anniversary to us. 27 years and we only just about to get into phase 2! Last kiddo now 21….no more PG……

“Ready Love? ❤️U Endlessly.💋”

Other celebrities took to the comment section of the post to celebrate with the couple.

Actor Femi Branch said: “Happy Birthday Cap and Happy 27 years of love and friendship. You guys are a wholesome inspiration.”

Also, ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Dorothy Bachor, said: “Awww It’s the ink for me, beautiful. Happy birthday sir and Happy Anniversary.”

Actress Shan George wrote: “Happy birthday Captain, I wish you many happy returns, hurraaayyyy.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Jalade-Ekehinde got married to Captain Matthew Ekeinde in 1996 at the age of 18.

Together, they have four children.