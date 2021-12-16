Omoni Oboli speaks with #WithChude on marriage, divorce, others

Famous Nigerian actress, scriptwriter, film director, producer and filmmaker, Omoni Oboli, joins the host of #WithChude to talk about her marriage, how she dealt with loss and the experiences she had faced in her career as a filmmaker.

On how her marriage has the glimpse of perfection after 21 years, Oboli told the host and co-founder of Joy Inc, Chude Jideonwo, that she and her husband had decided never to get a divorce, even before they were married.

She said: “From Day 1, we decided that divorce was not even an option.

“Even before we got married, we agreed that if we got married, divorce is not an option.

“You see, there’s almost nothing that someone would do that you can’t forgive if you want to forgive.

“There really is almost nothing if you want to.

“If you decide that you don’t want to forgive, then that’s different.

“If you want to forgive, there’s almost nothing that someone would do to you.

“We all have to realise that, first of all, we are all sinners.

“We are all completely flawed.

“Nobody is perfect.

“Don’t look for perfection in the next person because you are not perfect yourself.

“We decided before the marriage that no matter what happens, we are in this forever.”

