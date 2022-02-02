Omoni Oboli lashes fan who trolled her for not giving her money

Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli, has lashed out at a female fan who trolled her for not meeting her financial assistance request.

The fan had said her husband lost his job during the COVID-19 pandemic and that their son was sick, thus calling for help.

She gave an account number into which Oboli should pay.

But when she did not hear from the actress, she wrote again: “Happy Sunday omoni, well I tot I shuld let u knw dt u tot me not to depend on anyone, I waited for ur alert all day thinking u will remember me, well God smiled on our face, we have good jobs now thanks for ignoring.”

Reacting on Instagram, Oboli said: “It’s the entitlement that kills me! Like seriously! Do you know how hard I work! I’m up when your ass is in bed! WORKING! I don’t sleep as many hours as most people because my bills won’t pay themselves and my goals and dreams are bigger than most people!

“So I grind! Constantly working on several businesses including my day job which is Film! Right now, I’m in pre-production for 2 jobs! About to shoot one in a couple of weeks while running my other businesses and being a full-time wife and mother with no help!

“Went to bed at 4.30am cos I was doing bulk cooking for my family! So, nobody is entitled to my money except my kids and last I checked, I have just 3.”