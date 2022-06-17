Omokri apologises to Tinubu for mocking him over health status

Reno Omokri, former Special Adviser to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has apologised to the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for mocking him over his health.

Omokri said in a post on Facebook that in the spirit of the 2023 polls, he will not resort to insulting opposition candidates.

He also advised Nigerians to refrain from insulting candidates, irrespective of choice.

He wrote: “I have been guilty of using Bola Tinubu’s health status against him and I have come to realise that if we do not die early, we will all age and may suffer ill health.”