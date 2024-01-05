Omokaro, Shorunmu mourn Broderick-Imasuen

Ex-international, Bright Omokaro has mourned the passing of Coach Sebastian Broderick-Imasuen, the man who led the Golden Eaglets to a historic victory at the 1985 U-16 World Cup in China.

Omokaro expressed his condolences

in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Lagos.

The former Green Eagles described the late coach as one of the best coaches the country ever had.

“He was sick for a very long time and he got no help; I wish ex-international live a better life after service.

“His record is there for all to see, he was a fantastic footballer and a great coach, I pray his family will have the fortitude to bear the loss,” Omokaro stated.

Also Read:

Broderick-Imasuen played for Nigeria at the 1968 Mexico Olympics and famously scored a winning free-kick in the 1972 Challenge Cup for Bendel Insurance.

He also served as an Assistant Coach to Clemens Westerhof during the Super Eagles’ golden era.

The octogenarian also coached Udoji United, Bendel Insurance, and El-Kanemi Warriors, among other clubs during his active coaching days.

Similarly, Ike Shorunmu, a former Super Eagles number one goalkeeper, has sent his condolences to the family of the deceased.

“A fantastic coach par excellence. My sincere condolences to his family. Losing a father is tough, they should take solace in the fact that he was a respectable statesman,” Shorunmu said.