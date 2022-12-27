Omobolanle Raheem: Justice will be done, Buhari vows

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the “heinous and senseless” killing of Omobolanle Raheem, a member of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) shot by a policeman on Christmas Day.

Buhari assured that justice would be done.

The President, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, on Tuesday, said he was deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the killing.

He directed the police authorities to take “the strongest possible action” against the culprits already held in detention.

President Buhari said the incident is a stark reminder of the recurring menace of the mishandling of weapons and a wake-up call to law enforcement agencies, including the Police, to ensure the full implementation of reforms instituted by the administration on the subject of weapons handling as well as the protection of the rights of citizens.

Buhari said, “In this hour of grief, the nation stands in solidarity with the bereaved family and the NBA.

“I assure that justice will be done in this case.”





