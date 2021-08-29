Omo-Agege to speak at WATS convocation

Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, has consented to speak at the combined 30th/31st convocation of the West Africa Theological Seminary, (WATS), Lagos, scheduled for Saturday September 11th, 2021.

Other guests expected at the event include the governors of Akwa Ibom and Lagos states, Udom Emmanuel and Babajide Sanwo-Olu respectively.

As Guest Speaker, Senator Omo-Agege will be addressing the topic: ‘Global Mission, Global Vision: Agenda for Excellence in Leadership through Theological Education’.

The Seminary, one of the oldest non-denominational Seminaries in Nigeria was founded by Professor Gary Maxey (an American), in collaboration with some eminent Nigerian Church leaders in 1989.

It has produced thousands of graduates in Theological and Leadership education over the years.

The Provost of the Seminary, Pastor Oluwafemi Martins, in a statement made available to the media said this year’s convocation would graduate two sets of students 2020/2021 graduands as the school could not hold that of last year due to COVID-19.

A total of 202 graduands are expected to graduate in the combined ceremony, including 13 at the Doctor of Ministry level.