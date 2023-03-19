Omo-Agege, now is time to make the call, by Festus G. Okubor

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege,

Deputy Senate President,

Governorship Candidate,

All Progressives Congress,

Delta State.

My dear friend and brother,

CONGRATULATIONS, PLS MAKE THE CALL.

I send very warm greetings to you and your lovely family from Ute Erumu. I want to sincerely congratulate you for mounting a very robust campaign for the Governorship of our dear State in the Gubernatorial elections of yesterday.

Now that the elections are over, it behoves all good leaders work together to keep our State strong and stable.

I trust that you truly love our State and I know that you had set up machinery to know the result of every unit in the state, once counted. You have been well schooled in American electoral morality.

It is in the light of above that I am calling you to make that call, as Americans would say. Call Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and congratulate him for winning the contest. Even though INEC has not made the declaration, results available speak of a resounding victory for your friend and brother, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and it will be significant for you to be the first to address him as Governor-elect.

I understand how difficult it may be, but that will show you up as a very strong character and you will be setting a great legacy and standard in our state.

Please make that call.

Your friend and brother,

Dr. Festus G Okubor.