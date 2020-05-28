The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has expressed shock and sadness over the demise of the Saturday Editor of New Telegraph, Waheed Bakare.

Senator Omo-Agege also commiserated with the late Editor’s family, management and staff of the New Telegraph Newspaper, Nigeria Union of Journalists and the Nigeria Guild of Editors over the unfortunate incident.

Omo-Agege, who represents Delta Central Senatorial District, prayed the Almighty Allah to accept the soul of Bakare.

He described the late Editor as a quintessential, hardworking and talented journalist.

“He was, without question, one of our finest in the journalism profession. My heart goes out to the family he left behind while I call on Nigerians to remember them at this very trying moment,” Omo-Agege said.