The Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege (APC Delta) has expressed sadness over the death of the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of BGL PLC, Albert Okumagba.

Okumagba, a frontline economist and investment expert died on November 19, in Abuja at the age of 56.

Yomi Odunuga, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Deputy Senate President, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said Omo-Agege in his condolence message, described the death as a colossal loss to the capital market industry.

Omo-Agege also said the demise of Okumagba was a great loss to the Urhobos, Delta State and Nigeria as a whole.

The Delta-Central senator also condoled with the Okumagba family of Warri in Delta, even as he prayed for the repose of the soul of the popular stockbroker.

He said, “2020 has been a tragic year for the Urhobo nation.

“Just when we are still grieving from the deaths of prominent Urhobo sons and daughters this year, it is truly depressing to learn yet again about the death of another prominent son of our land at this critical moment.

“It is my earnest prayer that we will never witness such a year like this where so many of our illustrious sons and daughters are lost to the cold hands of death.

“The late Okumagba was a popular economist, investment expert, stockbroker and capital market operator and member of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers and graduate of Lagos Business School.

“His selfless service, hard work and dedication to duty would remain evergreen in our hearts.

“His demise is a great loss for our people to whom he rendered unalloyed service devotedly and with a great sense of responsibility.

”It is my hope that the cherished memories of his life will help ease the pain of this loss.

“On behalf of myself and the people of Delta Central Senatorial District, I extend our profound empathy and heartfelt condolences to his immediate loved ones left behind.”

He prayed that the almighty God give the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.