The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie 0mo-Agege, has approved the appointments of some top aides.

The appointments made on Thursday saw Dr. Otive Igbuzor emerge as Omo-Agege’s Chief of Staff and Yomi Odunuga as Special Adviser, Media and Publicity.

He also announced the appointment of Lara Owoeye-Wise as Senior Special Assistant on Electronic and New Media.

Omo-Agege, in a statement personally signed by him and released by his office on Thursday, explained that the appointments, which take immediate effect, are based on merit.