Omisore pays N3.3m to offset patients’ bills at OAU Teaching Hospital, Ile-Ife

A former Deputy Governor of Osun State, Iyiola Omisore, has paid the sum of N3.3 million to offset and free 88 patients who were unable to pay their hospitals bills at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTHC) Ile-Ife.

OAUTHC Chief Medical Director Prof. Victor Adetiloye, made the disclosure Monday during Omisore’s philanthropic gestures in Ile-Ife on New Year’s Day.

Speaking at the event, Omisore attested that he was able to carry the gesture due to mercy of God, because as he noted, many have the wherewithal, but are not considering giving back to the needy.

“We read it in the Bible that David wanted to build House for God but it was Solomon who eventually did it.

“As little as N1,000, N2,000, N3,000, N5,000, it goes a long way to assist many who are in need at any point in time.

“I thank God that when I was privileged to appropriate; I do not forget my homestead and I appreciate the great work done by Chief Medical Director, Director of Administration.

“And other management board of the hospital because they judiciously utilized the fund appropriated for the hospitals because some CMD’s are cooling off their feet in EFCC facilities now through misappropriation of funds,” Omisore stated.

The health facility head, Prof. Adetiloye disclosed “this is 19th edition of what Sen. Iyiola Omisore is doing and he spent huge amount of money yearly on this event.”

The CMD added that the former Senator had touched many homes because patients that were freed came from all 36 states of the country.

In his remarks at the ceremony, the Special Adviser to Osun State Governor, Jamiu Olawumi, said hospitals were not tourist attractions but conditions brought the people there.

Dignitaries at the event included Alhaji Jelili Adesiyan, former Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Bashiru Awotorebo, former Minister of State for Water Resources and Folorunso Oladoyin, Osūn State Commissioner for Education.

Others are Yemi Lawal, Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Former Chairman Medical Advisory Committee, Prof. Rufus Adedoyin, Chairman Medical Advisory Committee, Prof. A. M. Owojuyigbe, state parliamentarians, council chairmen among others.

