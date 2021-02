Ex-Deputy Governor of Osun State, Senator Iyiola Omisore, on Monday defected to the All Progressives Congress.

Omisore contested the 2018 governorship poll on the platform of the Social Democratic Party but went into coalition with the APC before the September 28 rerun.

Omisore, was at his polling unit in Ward 6, Moore, Ile-Ife, in the convoy of the Osun State Deputy Governor, Benedict Alabi, to pick the APC membership card.

Details to follow…