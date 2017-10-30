Omishore gets new portfolio with Saraki

Bamikole Omishore has been appointed as Special Assistant on International Relations to the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

Omishore, who was hitherto the Special Assistant, New Media, took to his Twitter handle: @MrBanksOmishore, to announce his new portfolio.

Omishore went on to explain that his new job will involve engagements with Ministries, Agencies and Missions; Policy, Research and Liaison; Diaspora and International Organisations.

He added that it was the aim of Saraki to make trade and movement across Africa easier.

He tweeted: “My mandate with @bukolasaraki is now International Relations. Last 6 years doing New Media has been fantastic. Time to break new grounds.”

Omishore said although he was leaving the media team, media would still be part of him as he had done the job for a long time.

He wrote: “Even tho I will no longer be leading the new media team of @bukolasaraki the thing will still be inside me, so I will still be active lol.”

While heading the New Media Department, Omishore started live streaming of the proceedings of the Nigerian senate on Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/pg/NgrSenate/videos/.

Omishore also spearheaded the launch of the National Assembly TV, while also making the Twitter handle of the Senate: @NGRSenate, very active with bills and motions moved the upper legislative chambers.