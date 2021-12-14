Omicron: UK removes Nigeria, 10 others from Red List

The United Kingdom authorities have finalised the decision to review the travel ban imposed on Nigeria and 10 other countries amid the detection of Omicron COVID variant.

The United Kingdom Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, said this when he briefed the British Parliament on Tuesday.

Javid said the UK will remove all 11 countries from the red list from 4am on Wednesday.

The Health Secretary said the travel red list for countries is no longer working in stopping the spread of new variant.

He said: “So I can announce today that whilst we’ll maintain our temporary testing measures for international travel, we will be removing all 11 countries from the travel red list effective from 4am tomorrow.”

The countries on the red list are Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.