Omicron: Ogun Governor calls for moderate celebrations

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has urged the people of the state to celebrate Christmas with moderation, especially with the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Abiodun spoke during the Christmas Carol and Service of Nine Lessons held on Thursday night at the June 12 Cultural Centre in Abeokuta, where he also urged them to extend care to the poor around them.

He said the season calls for joyful celebration and advised that people make moderation their watchword.

He said: “December is a month to be grateful to God for sparing our lives.

“Please, celebrate with care and share with the less privileged, and the joy of the season will continue to radiate in our lives.”

Abiodun, however, noted that the rate of COVID-19 infection in the state was on the rise, appealing to those who are yet to be vaccinated to do so.

The governor urged the people to continue to observe the safety protocols by wearing their face masks, washing their hands frequently and avoiding crowded places.

He said that his administration would continue to deliver dividends of democracy through transformational projects such as roads, security, transportation, health among others.

The governor disclosed that the Gateway City Gate at Sagamu Interchange, which serves as an icon that represents the state had been completed and was ready for commissioning.

He said other legacy projects had been completed or were ongoing in other parts of the state.

The governor promised to turn around the fortune of the state for good, adding that his administration would continue to provide affordable housing, quality health care services and conducive business environment.

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, in his sermon, titled: “Emmanuel,” declared that with God, the country would overcome its present challenges since He is in control.

Adeboye, who took his text from Matthew 1:18-23, stressed that “when God arises, no problem can persist”.