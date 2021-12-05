Omicron: Global Clinic data confirms new variant is less lethal – Obaje

Dr Jonathan Obaje, a Nigerian Research Scientist based in Singapore, says since African Omicron discovery, global Clinic data has confirmed that variant of COVID-19 virus is less lethal than earlier variants.

Obaje, a former Vice President of Nigeria in Diaspora, Singapore, said this on Sunday in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

According to him, this is the second week of the “African Omicron” discovery, so far Clinic data from across the globe have confirmed that Omicron variant of COVID-19 virus is less lethal than the Delta and other earlier variants.

Obaje said, “We must remember that the severe acute respiratory syndrome Covid virus (SARS-COV) of 2002 was eventually weakened to common flu by our innate immunities.

“The human immunity system is the most powerful and most sophisticated defence system that has sustained humanity for ages. Advances in science and technology are great, but they have their own limitations.

“We now have enough scientific capabilities to confirm in one more week, whether or not Omicron variant is less lethal than Delta variant. So far, many reports from across the globe indicate so.

“In event that Omicron is confirmed less lethal, scientifical expedient action thereafter will be for everyone to open gates, for Omicron to quickly spread and become dominant globally. Omicron will then become the new harmless COVID-19 virus.

“Such will be the best way to save humanity from further COVID-19 calamity; current negative media hype, panic and political measures are unscientific, we are most likely going to have “Merry Christmas with the African Omicron.”