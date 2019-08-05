Kenneth Omeruo has urged Samuel Chukwueze to accept a move to the English Premier League.

The 20-year-old continued his excellent form with Villarreal last season by contributing to Nigeria’s run to the semi-finals of the African Cup of Nations.

Chukwueze became the youngest goalscorer at the tournament’s 2019 edition when his strike helped the Super Eagles knockout South Africa at the quarter-final stage.

Prominent sports agency Roc Nation Sports, partly owned by hip-hop mogul Jay-Z, have recognised Chukwueze’s profound talent, announcing last week that they would manage the left-footed winger.

A move to the Premier League has been mooted for Chukwueze, with Liverpool and Manchester City interested in his services.

And Chelsea defender and fellow Nigeria international Omeruo believes his teammate should take his chance to move to the English top-flight.

Omeruo told tribalfootball.com: “If a Premier league club makes an offer for Samuel Chukwueze, of course, every player wants to play in the Premier League and it will be great for him.

“He should take it as long that the contract is favourable and he makes a lot of money out of it.”

Chukwueze was exhilarating to watch in his breakthrough season with the Yellow Submarine.

The youngster displayed his immense potential with impressive performances against Real Madrid and Barcelona.

And Omeruo, who spent last season on loan at Leganes, says other Nigerian footballers are capable of succeeding in Spain.

He added: “Yes I see more Nigerian young players coming to La Liga and making a mark for themselves. Chukwueze has proved it.

“He is young and very talented player. He is very dangerous to play against. So, I think it is possible for young Nigerian players to succeed in the La Liga.”