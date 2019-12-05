Leganes defender, Kenneth Omeruo, has admitted that he is happy to have cut ties with Chelsea.

Omeruo was sold by Chelsea this summer to the LaLiga outfit.

“Every year I thought it was the opportunity to play for Chelsea, but in the end it didn’t come. So last season I told them: ‘Let me go play in LaLiga and see if I have a level’,” he told AS.

And after proving himself, Omeruo learned Chelsea didn’t want to keep him.

“I had several options, but the coach at the time (Mauricio Pellegrino) gave me a lot of confidence and told me that he wanted me to stay.

“The club made an effort to sign me. I didn’t think they could buy me from Chelsea, but they got me.”

