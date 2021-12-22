Omani footballer dies during warm-up

A footballer in Oman died minutes before the start of a match on Wednesday in the Omantel Professional League in Muscat, according to state media.

Muscat defender Mukhaled Al-Raqadi was warming up before a game against Al-Suwaiq at Al-Seeb Stadium in the capital when he collapsed ahead of kick-off, Oman News Agency reported.

He died shortly after being taken to hospital. Muscat Football Club took to Twitter to announce the news of Al-Raqadi’s death to fans.

“With faithful hearts accepting of God’s will, the board of directors of Muscat sports club and all it’s affiliates extend their sincere condolences to the family of… Al-Raqadi… we ask God to have mercy on him,” the sports club posted to their Twitter account.

“To God we belong and to God we shall return.”

The LiveScore football app showed that the game had been cancelled.

The death of the footballer comes after the high-profile collapse of Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen during a Euro 2021 match after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Thirty-three-year-old Barcelona star Sergio Aguero announced his retirement last week due to a heart condition.