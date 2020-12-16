RelatedPosts No Content Available

Nigerian musicians Omah Lay and Tems have finally been released after spending two days in Uganda police custody.

The release information was confirmed by Abike Dabiri-Erewe, Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission.

She shared pictures of the singers release and also wrote on her twitter hande @abikedabiri: “Finally, finally. The journey home will soon begin but they are safely at Nigeria house in Uganda.”

Abike said that officials of the Nigerian High Commission in Uganda also put a call through to the parents of Omah Lay and Tems assuring them of their children’s safety.

Some Nigerian celebrities also lend their voices during the arrest and raise awareness on social media with the hashtags #freeomahlay #freetems which also aided the release of the duo.

The singers were arrested on Monday December 13 after their performances at Kampala the previous night and arraigned in court on charges of “spreading infectious disease, Covid-19.”

The charges have been dropped.