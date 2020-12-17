Nigerian singers: Stanley Omah Didia, popularly known as Omah Lay, and Temilade Openiyi, aka Tems, have arrived in Nigeria from Uganda.

The singers arrived on Thursday through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos at about 12:35pm, according to the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

Dabiri-Erewa tweeted: “Stanley Omah Didia (@Omah_Lay), Temilade Openiyi (@temsbaby), Muyiwa Ayoniyi and others just landed at the MMIA Lagos from Uganda via Ethiopia Airline at about 12:35 pm local time. We are glad they are finally home.”

Recall that the musicians were released on Tuesday by the authorities in Uganda after they were arrested and charged for flouting COVID-19 guidelines in the country.

The duo was arrested in Uganda by Katwe Police after performing at a concert in the country.

They were arrested alongside the Manager of the venue, one Dungu Ivan, and the Events Manager, Prim Kasana.