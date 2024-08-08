Olympics: Nigeria’s 4x100m relay teams run season best records, but fail to advance

Team Nigeria’s 4×100 metres male and female relay teams on Thursday in Paris recorded season best times in their respective races but still failed to advance at the 2024 Olympic Games.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports the teams failed to qualify for the next round in their events in the opening round.

at the Stade de France.

Running from lane 4 at the Stade de France in Round 1 Heat 2, the women’s team finished sixth in a time of 42.70 seconds for a season best.

Great Britain, France and Jamaica won the heat in the respective order of first, second and third.

NAN reports that the men’s team on its part finished seventh in lane 2 of Round 1 Heat 1 with a time of 38.20 secs.

US, South Africa and Great Britain won the heat in the order of first, second and third respectively.

Meanwhile, Edose Ibadin on his part failed to take advantage of the repechage round opportunity in the men’s 800m event.

In the repechage heat 1, Ibadin finished seventh with a time of one minute 49.09 seconds.

