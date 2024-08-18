Olympics: Nigerian wrestlers can win medals again — CG Customs

The Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, has said that Nigerian wrestlers can win medals again with the right support and environment.

Adeniyi made this known on Saturday during the reception for athletes and officials of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation.

The reception was organised in recognition of their patriotism and the development of the federation.

Adeniyi said they decided to celebrate wrestling athletes for their efforts in the just concluded Olympics.

He said: “Our Federation appreciates our athletes and officials.

“We want to say a very big thank you to the team.

“We use occasions like this to appreciate our athletes and officials.

“Some of them went far to the quarter-finals, but it was unfortunate that they couldn’t make the podium finishing.

“They have done it before with the right support and environment and they can still do it again.”

On his part, the President of the federation, Daniel Igali, commended the Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan-Enoh, for being proactive.

Igali said: “This is the most proactive minister I have ever worked with.

“Senator Enoh is the only minister who paid athletes allowance three weeks before the commencement of the competition.

“This is a very commendable one and we appreciate you for this.”

According to Igali, wrestling is one of the federations that won previous world championship medals to make the country proud.

He added: “We also apologise to Nigerians for not reaching the climax that we set for ourselves.

“In the past, there was no Federation in Nigeria’s history that has won six world championships.

“It is only the wrestling federation.

“Odunayo is a four-time world medalist and a three-time Commonwealth Games medalist.

“Blessing Oborodudu is the 14-time African Champion and four-time Commonwealth champion.

“She won a silver medal in Tokyo 2020.

“All our athletes are world champions and we are here to celebrate them.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that six wrestlers: one male and five females, represented Nigeria in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

The wrestlers are: Ogunsanya Christianah (53kg. WW), Kolawole Esther (62kg, WW), Adekuoroye Odunayo (57kg, WW), Reuben Hannah (76kg, WW), Oborududu Blessing (68kg, WW) and Mutuwa Ashton (US-based 125kg, FS).

