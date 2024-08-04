Olympics: Nigeria defeat Canada, advance to quarter-finals in basketball

Nigeria’s Senior National Women’s Basketball Team, D’Tigress, on Sunday defeated Canada 79-70 at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris to advance to the quater-finals of their event

D’Tigress had defeated Australia in the opening game of their group match at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

They then lost to France in their second game before rallying to beat the Canadians in their last game.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that with the victory, D’Tigress will be making their first appearance in the quaterfinals in the history of the Games.

D’Tigress’s Ezinne Kalu led the floor with a blistering performance recording 21 points to help the team advance to their first ever quarterfinals.

Both teams went at each other in the first quarter of the match, matching skills for skills, recording 18-18.

Canada who were yet to record a win in the group matches pushed themselves for glory in the second quarter and were rewarded recording 23-19.

They were however outclassed by D’tigress in the third quarter as they pushed the game beyond Canada recording a 23-5 to have a good commanding lead.

They would hold on to their lead in the fourth and final quarter without allowing Canada to stage a comeback or play their way into the game.

Olamide Ayomikun, a basketball fan, told NAN in Lagos that Nigeria played well to deserve the victory and should be commended for lifting their games.

”It was a very competitive game, Nigeria showed class and surely deserve to be at the quarterfinals, I wish them well and hope they continue in their noble heroics,” Ayomikun said.

Another basketball enthusiast, Timothy Adaku, told NAN that the team was exceptional, adding that ”their performance was top notch.

Adaku said: “They deserve to beat Canada, this is a great win for them. They played with a lot of determination and made their opponents look small.

“If they approach their quarter-finals the same way they played today, they can go all the way to the finals.”

