Olympic Day to be celebrated nationwide on June 29, 2024

The Nigeria Olympic Committee has announced that the annual Olympic Day celebration will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2024, across the country.



The Olympic Day is a global event that commemorates the birth of the modern Olympic Movement, founded by Pierre de Coubertin in 1894.

This year’s celebration holds special significance as it precedes the highly anticipated Paris 2024 Olympic Games, where Nigerian athletes will compete and inspire the world with their achievements.



“Olympic Day is a chance for people of all ages and abilities to experience the magic of the Olympic Games in their own communities,” said Babatunde Popoola, the Secretary-General of the NOC. “It’s an ideal platform to highlight the benefits of physical activity and the Olympic values of excellence, friendship, and respect.”



The NOC has received positive responses from various states and stakeholders, and preparations are well underway for the nationwide celebration.

States such as Abia, Anambra, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo, Enugu, Ebonyi, Lagos, Kogi, Gombe, Jigawa, Kebbi, the Federal Capital Territory, Kano, Kwara, Taraba, Imo, Ondo, Plateau, Rivers, Nasarawa, and Osun have already indicated their plans to organize activities for the event.



“Olympic Day is a special day to come together, move together, and learn about the Olympic values,” said Abdul Ibrahim, the Chairman of the NOC Sport For All Commission. “We encourage everyone to participate and experience the joy that only sport can bring.”

In Lagos, a series of activities have been lined up, with fitness clubs at the National Stadium Complex and the general public gearing up to take part in the global event. The celebration will conclude with the presentation of diplomas signed by the President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach.



The President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, Engr. Habu Ahmed Gumel, and other dignitaries will officially flag off the event in Abuja.



The NOC also encourages corporate and philanthropic individuals to support the celebration through financial or product donations, as it will provide valuable exposure for their companies.

