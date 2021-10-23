Oluyede lauds SWAGA, expresses hope for new Ekiti

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Dr. Oluwole Oluyede, has described the rising profile of the South West Agenda for Asiwaju 2023 in Ekiti State as a new twist signposting the determination of the people to break away from the dark past to embrace progressive democracy.

Oluyede spoke on the heels of the huge turnout for the inauguration of its Ward and Local Government Area officials.

The launch on Thursday, he said, was a prelude to mobilising and organising for coming elections.

Oluyede said the time for the political emancipation of the people is now.

According to him, the sacrifice and commitment on the part of SWAGA to build a solid foundation for Ekiti State politics has been enormous, hence he urged members to continue to build on their inputs, so as to bequeath a state that flourishes in prosperity.

He described SWAGA as leading light in the current quest for a new Ekiti State, where the people’s voice will be weighty, their choice sacrosanct and their will unchallengeable.

He therefore admonished members of SWAGA to be steadfast in their resolve to rescue the state from petty politics of materialism and be resolute in the pursuit of an enduring and futuristic politics that builds and not cajole.

Oluyede said: “For a long time, Ekiti people have been subjected to a politics of a few deciding for the majority.

“The principle of welfarist politicking has long developed wings and has disappeared with the reigns of our founding fathers.

“The voice of a few has now overwhelmed the roar of the majority, as the tail now wags the dog of our society.

“Obviously, our political situation in Ekiti State is pathetic, frustrating and is already heading for the jugular before the coming of SWAGA, a gathering of selfless, determined politicians on a mission to liberate Ekiti people from petty politicking and also enthrone Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Nigeria’s next president, come 2023.

“We are seeing for the first time in our land a group of people spending their own time and money to lay a decent, enduring and comfortable political future for our people.

“I commend our members’ commitment and sacrifices, even in the face of palpable intimidations and oppressions.

“I salute your courage, your doggedness and resilience, even with the lingering suppressions and threats.

“You have done our land and our people proud and prosperity shall sure reward you all.

“I think what we are seeing in Ekiti State today is a revolution; the ardent resolve of a people to break away from a past that had offered nothing but stagnations, tears and agony.

“SWAGA has metamorphosed to a movement, a liberation group that must be embraced across party lines.”

Oluyede pleaded with SWAGA members to remain focused, noting that very soon, the group will present a leader to take over the Oke-Ayaba Government House, come October 2022.

He said: “We have laboured in pain, now we are at the threshold of reaping with joy.

“Certainly, we have grown to become a force within the APC and even beyond.

“We have been painstakingly dedicated and very consistent too.

“Now is the time we need to be extra careful because the devil has not gone to sleep.

“We must persevere in our resolve to have a state of our dream where there is equity and justice.

“We are certainly the winning side.

“We should not by any means rescue defeat from the mouth of our obvious victory.”