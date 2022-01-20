Oluwo to FG: Terrorists, ritual killers, drug dealers should face death penalty

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has said that those who perpetrate heinous crimes such as drug dealers, ritualists and terrorists should have the death penalty applied on them.

The Osun State monarch said in a statement on Wednesday that this was the best way to curb the country’s security challenges.

He urged President Muhammadu Buhari to consider his proposal before things finally get out of hand.

He said: “Buhari should decree capital punishment for culpable terrorists, bandits and drug dealers to address incessant killings of innocent Nigerians. feared Nigeria might explode should the security challenge in the nation not addressed, suggesting capital punishment be enforced on perpetrators of drug dealing and terrorism.”

Oba Akanbi said the false courage from taking hard drugs has pushed criminals to a point of no mercy, adding that the Federal Government should take strict action against drug peddlers and that the War Against Indiscipline programme of 1984 by the military regime of Generals Muhammadu Buhari and Tunde Idiagbon should be reintroduced.

He said: “The WAI program began in March 1984 and was in effect until September 1985. He noted that WAI enforcement prompted a corrupt-free society devoid of security threats.

“The use of hard drugs by bandits has made them merciless, hard drugs peddling should be condemnable with a capital penalty. Nigeria is becoming an import of hard drugs because the government failed to sustain the punishment of killing drug dealers has done in 1984 by the Buhari-Idiagbon government.

“Insecurity in Nigeria is becoming too alarming. I read of gory attacks by terrorists in Zamfara State. It was pathetic and horribly terrible. The failure to decree capital punishment such as the killing of perpetrators is one of the unabated attacks.

“One other factor is the lack of effective control and light punishment for drug dealers. Most perpetrators are barefaced and merciless due to hard drugs intake. Once most of them take hard drugs, they lose control of their mental operation and kill mercilessly. The government should move forward to control and effect capital punishment for hard drug dealers. It is one of the remotes solutions.

“Nigeria is in a coma with drug dealers, ritualists, terrorists and worst of it are kidnappers. North is terrorism while South is full of ritual killers with the blood of our children flooding the streets. There is no single day passing without bad news centring on those indecent acts.

“In 1984 under the military administration of Tunde Idiagbon and General Muhammed Buhari, the law and enforcement of capital punishment against hard drug dealers were effective. WAI was working, very efficient. President Muhammed Buhari should revisit those days and bring back such enforcement. Doing so will decimate terrorism and discourage perpetrators.

“Every passing stage of a nation always presents a new experience. At this stage, we need a strict measures to combat indecency and maladjustment. Many developed nations have passed through the stage but with very disciplined law enforcement. If any bandit kills, he should be killed too. Merciless people deserves merciless treatment.

“The government is tasked to be more responsible in providing more basic amenities capable of improving people’s standard of living. The failure of past leaders has pushed us here. We must rescue surviving generations for us not to be tagged a failure. May Nigeria succeed.

“Nigeria might explode should the security challenge in the nation not addressed, suggesting capital punishment be enforced on perpetrators of drug dealing and terrorism.”