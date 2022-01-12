Oluwo speaks on new law on election, burial of monarchs in Ogun

The Oluwo of Iwoland in Osun State, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has reacted to the Bill signed into law by the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, concerning the selection or election of monarchs and their burial rites.

The monarch made his position on the law known in a statement on Tuesday by his Press Secretary, Alli Ibraheem.

He commended Abiodun for the innovation and the monarchs who backed the law for their foresight.

Oba Akanbi said: “Traditional institution is like no other.

“It is the highest and most perennial of all earthly echelons.

“Subjecting such powerful force under the authority of an inferior secret group is barbaric.

“A turn over is here.

“Ogun State is a template for pure monarchy.

“This is the hope of entire Yoruba race not only traditional system.

“I commend the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, Ogun State House of Assembly, the Olu of Ilaro and paramount ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle; Akarigbo of Remoland Babatunde Adéwálé Àjàyí and the Awujale, paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, for their contribution at ensuring the bill is ripe.

“The bill will restore sanity and respect for monarchs’ rights into the Yoruba traditional institution.

“The Governor should be specially commended for rescuing Yoruba traditional council from extinction and subjugation to the authority of secret societies.

“Governor Dapo has just demonstrated real leadership, thank you for this, I celebrate you.

“Kings are the heads but disappointedly, cultism has subjected some kings to their dictates.

“And a Governor just signed a bill bringing Yoruba kingship to the limelight.

“On behalf of those who trust in pure monarchy, I say thank you, Governor Abiodun.”

Oba Akanbi enjoined other states to embrace the template of Ogun State, adding that such will speak much on the spiritual limitations of Yorubaland.

Signing the Bill on Monday, Governor Abiodun said it was imperative to review the existing law as the State could not have laws that are antiquated and contravene the fundamental rights of individual traditional rulers and what the state stands for.

Among other things, the law provides for the preservation, protection and exercise by Traditional Rulers of their fundamental rights to be installed and buried according to their religions or beliefs and for other related matters.