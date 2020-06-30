The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, has called on all sons and daughters of Iru Kingdom in Lagos State to cooperate with their new monarch, the Oniru of Iruland, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal.

Oluwo made the call on Tuesday in Lagos during his courtesy visit to the new king in his palace.

Oba Akanbi also prayed for a very successful reign for the Oniru and peaceful co-existence among his subjects.

While felicitating with the new Oniru on his ascension to the throne, he enjoined Oba Lawal to extend his hand of fellowship to his subjects in order to take Iru Kingdom to enviable heights.

Oba Akanbi described kingship as a position of service, which he noted is not alien to the new Oniru, having been a public servant for many years.

In his response, Oba Lawal thanked Oluwo for the visit and his kind words.