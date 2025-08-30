Oluwo after 10-year passport renewal: Canada, best country worldwide + Video

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has shared his excitement after renewing his Canadian passport, describing the country as “the best of the best country in the world.”

In a video circulating online, he explained that although his current passport was still valid until next year, he opted to renew it early for another 10 years.

Displaying the new passport and the old one that had been punched, Akanbi said: “My passport has not expired yet; it will expire next year, but I deemed it fit to renew it now because it is valid for 10 years.

“It was a 24-hour service; they punched holes in the old one and issued me a new passport.

Also Read

“This is another 10-year renewal of the best country in the world.

“Nigeria will be the best too, but right now, believe me, Canada is the best of the best.

“I love Canada; I love it.”

Post Views: 28