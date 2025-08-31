Olusegun Obasanjo Conflict Resolution Centre to be established in Nigeria

The official inauguration of the Olusegun Obasanjo Conflict Resolution Centre has been scheduled to hold on November 27, 2025 at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

The Executive Director, Nigerian Diaspora Direct Investment Summit and African Diaspora Direct Investment Summit organizing the ceremony, Bimbo Roberts Folayan, disclosed that several African Presidents, international statesmen, and Nigeria’s political and business leaders are to be in attendance.

He added that the historic event will also feature the launch of the book “The Conflict Resolution Strategies of President Olusegun Obasanjo”, authored by Prof. Sidi Andu-Osho, as part of the Eminent Nigerian Series (ENS).

The statement stated that the project is a legacy institution dedicated to advancing peace, dialogue, and mediation across Nigeria and West Africa, explaining that the publication is the third volume of the Eminent Nigerian Series (ENS) – a values-driven project of the Nigerian Diaspora Direct Investment Summit (NDDIS). .

‘The high-profile event, themed “A Celebration of an Eminent Nigerian Statesman”, will bring together serving and former African Presidents, global leaders, policymakers, business leaders, and scholars’, the statement reads.

The organizers disclosed that President Bola Tinubu has been invited as the Special Guest of Honour, while the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu is expected to serve as Mother of the Day.

The statement pointed out that several African leaders and international statesmen have already confirmed their attendance, making the celebration one of the most anticipated gatherings in Nigeria’s 2025 calendar.

Folayan assured that the business and corporate community are also being mobilised to play central roles in the celebration, which is positioned as “the celebration of the year” to honour Obasanjo while he is alive and to advance political peace in Nigeria, especially as the nation approaches the next general elections.

The organisers explained that the Olusegun Obasanjo Conflict Resolution Centre will serve as a first-of-its-kind hub for peace research, dialogue, and practical mediation, leveraging both human expertise and artificial intelligence tools to address pressing security and conflict challenges in Nigeria and the wider West African region.

‘President Obasanjo, widely regarded as Africa’s foremost statesman, has played pivotal roles in mediating conflicts across the continent, from Liberia and Sierra Leone to Sudan and the Great Lakes region. He has also quietly intervened in domestic disputes, including the recent crisis in Bauchi State, further cementing his reputation as a tireless advocate of peace and stability’, Folayan wrote.

“This initiative is not just about celebrating the extraordinary legacy of President Obasanjo, but about institutionalising his lifelong commitment to peace and nation-building in a way that benefits future generations. The November celebration is expected to be one of the biggest events in Nigeria in 2025, with attendance from across Africa and beyond’, the statement emphasised.

