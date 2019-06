Rt. Hon. Taiwo Olakunle Oluomo has emerged as the Speaker of the 9th Ogun State House of Assembly.

The emergence of Oluomo followed the conduct of election to pick the Principal Officers of the Assembly on Monday.

Oluomo is representing Ifo 1 State Constituency.

The Deputy Speaker’s position went to Hon. Oludare Kadiri.

Kadiri represents Ijebu North II in the Assembly.