Olunloyo Poly: Students ignore management, continue protest

The students of the recently renamed Omololu Olunloyo Polytechnic, formerly known as The Polytechnic, Ibadan, are currently protesting at the main gate of the institution, located on Sango/Eleyele Road in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Recall that the state governor, Seyi Makinde, had renamed the institution in honour of the late former governor of the state, Omololu Olunloyo, who died at the age of 89.

Reacting to this decision, students from the institution staged a protest last Tuesday, and disrupted both academic and other activities in the institution.

The Eagle Online earlier reported that the authorities of the institution had warned the students against any planned protest slated for Tuesday (Today).

Despite the warning by the institution’s management that the students should shelve their planned protest, a large number of students came out to express their grievances, calling on the governor to rescind his earlier decision.

Academic and other activities in the institution are now put on hold, while the Sango en route Eleyele axis is temporarily blocked.

