Olunloyo is still alive, in ICU of UCH — Family, other sources

Contrary to reports that a former Governor of old Oyo State, Dr. Omololu Olunloyo, is dead, The Eagle Online can authoritatively report that he is alive.

Sources, including family members, top staff of the University College Hospital and Oyo State Government, confirmed this.

According information available to The Eagle Online as at press time, Olunloyo was still alive in the Intensive Care Unit of the UCH in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Some reports had earlier said the former Governor died on Friday afternoon in Ibadan.

A top source in the Oyo State Government told The Eagle Online at about 8:34am that the Mathematician was still alive.

The source said the State Governor, Seyi Makinde, was in constant touch with the family and hospital over Olunloyo.

A top source at UCH also confirmed this to The Eagle Online.

A family source also told Nigerian Tribune that he was alive.

The source, however told the Nigerian Tribune that the elder statesman needed prayers.

—