Olukoyede clinches anti-graft accountability award

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ola Olukoyede, has been named Nigeria’s foremost anti-graft accountability champion.

This was disclosed at the Nigeria Excellence Awards in Public Service organised by The Best Strategic PR, TBS.

It carried out the award in Abuja on Saturday in collaboration with the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Olukoyede, the only giant in the anti-corruption corridor honoured with the Anti-Graft Accountability Award, clinched the Award for his “scorecard and exceptional delivery in public service”.

The Award was presented to him by the Vice-President, Kashim Shettima, at the State House Conference Centre.

Mariam Mohammed, Managing Partner and Founder, Nigeria Excellence Awards in Public Service, said Olukoyede was honoured for “significantly improving public service delivery, courageously undertaking risks to drive positive change, advocating for a more democratic society, championing social equity, effectively reforming governmental institutions, achieving substantial cost savings in government operations and developing a cadre of influential government leaders”.

The EFCC boss was last week honoured with the “Man of Valour” Award by the Global Peace Movement International.

Other awardees honoured at the occasion included the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun; Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN); National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; Governors; and Captains of Industries.

