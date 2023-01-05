Olukotun: Tinubu mourns renowned political scientist, newspaper columnist

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the 2023 election in Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has described the death on Wednesday of renowned political scientist and columnist, Prof. Ayo Olukotun, as sad and shocking.

The former two-term Lagos State Governor spoke in a statement issued by his Media Office on Thursday.

In the statement signed by Alhaji Tunde Rahman, Tinubu said Professor Olukotun, who he described as a friend, was a public intellectual who made useful contributions to national development through regular interventions in public discourse.

According to him, the late professor will be missed particularly at this time when his deep knowledge and political experience is needed as the nation approaches a new dawn.

The APC presidential candidate said: “The news of the passing on Wednesday of erudite scholar and fine columnist, Prof. Ayo Olukotun, is shocking and saddening.

Coming at the start of the new year, it leaves a bitter taste in the mouth. Prof. Olukotun made invaluable contributions to public discourse and helped shape public opinion and policy through his regular interventions via his newspaper columns.

“His deep, incisive and penetrating columns won him plaudits. Prof. Olukotun was a friend I first encountered as a writer and journalist before becoming a university don. His writings initially at the Daily Times, Guardian and in later days on the Back Page of The Punch every Friday was a go to for me.

“On those pages, he not only gave constructive dissection of public policies, issues and developments but also offered ideas that can engender redemption.

“I commiserate with his family and pray that God Almighty comfort them over this unfortunate passing.

“I mourn with his colleagues in the academia and media profession. This death rankles all of us.

“My condolences must also go to Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun and the people of the state and of course to the Awujale of Ijebuland, HRH Oba Sikiru Adetona for the late scholar was the Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona Professorial Chair in Governance, Department of Political Science, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State.

“May his soul Rest In Peace.”