Olujimi to APC on Ekiti 2022: Power of incumbency will fail you this time

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Biodun Olujimi, has told the ruling All Progressives congress in Ekiti State that the power of incumbency will fail it in the upcoming election.

The representative of Ekiti South Senatorial District said this over the weekend when she gave letters of employment to 25 persons.

She said the PDP had unseated an incumbent governor before in the state and was capable of repeating the feat.

Olujimi said: “We all know the tricks now.

“Some of us know the tricks because we have weathered the storm before.

“Power of incumbency won’t work this time around because we all know each other.

“It wont happen again because we will be proactive and ensure that nobody runs away with our votes.

“The people of Ekiti will vote and their votes will count.

“Anyone that writes the PDP off does so at his own peril because we are capable of reconciling and reorganising ourselves.

“That is why anybody that writes our party off in the coming governorship election would be making a great mistake.

“However, we are trying to put our house in order to ensure that come January 26, we will pick a solid candidate that will give the APC a run for their money.

“I believe that the PDP will come top in that election.”

On the agitation for power to shift to the Southern Senatorial District, Olujimi said: “I am an unrepentant advocate of southern agenda, that power must shift to the south.

“The reason is for equity, fairness and justice for the zone and nothing more than that.

“If people treat you with levity, without due respect, then you have got to show them the stuff you are made of and that is the reason why I am an advocate of southern agenda.

“I am believing in God and my party that a southern person will become the candidate of our party.

“This is because that would be our selling point and that is the best we can do for Ekiti in the present circumstance.

“That will be the best we can do for a people with six local governments that have been waiting for 25 years.

“I believe that my party, known for being just and considerate, will do that for us.”