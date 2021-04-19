Senator Biodun Olujimi, (PDP Ekiti South Senatorial district), has condemned the recent killing of six persons in a cult clash at Ikere-Ekiti, Ikere Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Monday, Olujimi described the incident as condemnable, unacceptable and alien to the behavioral pattern of peace-loving people of Ekiti State.

“At least six persons were killed in the cult clash between Saturday evening, April 17 and Sunday morning, April 18, at various locations in the second largest town in the state by suspected cult members.” she said.

The senator, a former governor of Ekiti, said that she was disturbed by the untimely death of innocent citizens killed by the rival cult groups.

According to her, hooliganism and cultism should not be a way of life and must be discouraged.

She said that the loss of human lives as a result of the bloody violence was worrisome, calling on the security agencies to fish out the masterminds of the killings and ensure they face the full wrath of law.

“I condemn in totality the Saturday’s cult clash in Ikere-Ekiti which claimed at least six lives. It is barbaric and inhuman to kill fellow human beings under any guise.

“The spate of kidnapping, banditry and activities of cultists have instilled phobia in the residents with residents finding it difficult to sleep with two eyes closed,” the PDP chieftain said.

Olujimi called for the beef up of security in the state, most especially the flash points, to prevent recurrence of such incident.

She said that government’s commitment to security of lives and property of its citizens was non-negotiable and must be guaranteed.

While praying for the repose of the souls of the victims who lost their lives to the cult clash, Olujimi commiserated with the traditional ruler, Ogoga of Ikere-Ekiti, Oba Adejimi Adu, and the people of the community.

She urged Gov. Kayode Fayemi to take proactive measures to check the activities of secret cults and other criminals in the state.