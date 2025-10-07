Olufunke Akiyode Sickle Cell Awareness Initiative for Africa holds maiden edition

The Olufunke Akiyode Sickle Cell Awareness Initiative for Africa has been scheduled to be held in Abeokuta, the Ogun State Capital.

The sickle cell awareness initiative, designed to be an annual event, followed Olufunke Akiyode’s death, which occurred on September 20, 2024.

The convener of the event, Dr. Abiola Afolabi-Akiyode, made this known in a statement, explaining that the maiden edition will take place at Federal University of Agriculture (FUNNAB), Abeokuta.

She explained that the choice of FUNNAB, where the maiden edition will be held on October 8, 2025 is because the deceased was a graduate of the institution

Akiyode-Afolabi stated that former Chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Ogun State Chapter, Dr. Kunle Ashimi, is the keynote speaker, adding that the symposium, which includes a 2km walk, will attract 500 participants, among them families, healthcare professionals, students, and community members.

The convener, who is the elder sister of the deceased, said she was born with Sickle Cell Anaemia on October 4, 1977, and passed away on September 20, 2024 due to complications arising from the illness, adding that living with the condition meant enduring constant pain.

Akiyode-Afolabi said: “As you may know, sickle cell disease is a genetic disorder that affects millions of people worldwide, causing significant health challenges and impacting families and communities.

Also Read

“In Nigeria alone, over 10 million people are affected with Sickle Cell Disease.

“The purpose of this walk and symposium is to raise awareness about sickle cell disease, promote education, and advocate for better healthcare services and support for those affected.

“We believe that by coming together, we can make a difference in the lives of individuals and families living with this condition.

“We expect 500 participants, including students from FUNAAB, families, healthcare professionals, and community members.”

Akiyode-Afolabi disclosed that the symposium will address reducing sickle cell disease prevalence, highlighting the importance of genotype testing in early detection as well as prevention, and how genotype testing and genetic counselling can contribute to reducing the prevalence of sickle cell in communities).

The convener added that the event, which is in collaboration with FUNNAB and Federal College of Education (FCE), Abeokuta, will also offer free genotype testing for participants, speeches, and performances.

She said: “Your support would greatly contribute to the success of this initiative.

“Together, we can raise awareness and improve the lives of those affected by sickle cell disease.”