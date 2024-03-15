Olubadan’s service to humanity was exceptional, Tinubu mourns

President Bola Tinubu has expressed his condolences over the death of Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, saying his service to humanity was exceptional.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngalale, on Friday.

Oba Lekan Balogun died at the age of 81 and reigned for two years, having been presented the Staff of Office by the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on March 11, 2022.

The statement partly reads, “President Bola Tinubu receives the news of the passing of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Mohood Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, with a deep sense of grief.

“The President condoles with the family of the Olubadan, the government of Oyo State, the Olubadan-in-Council, the Oyo State Traditional Council, and the people of Ibadanland and Oyo State over this gaping loss.”

President Tinubu celebrated his remarkable life of service to his people, the state, and the nation.

He said, “His Imperial Majesty, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, was an exceptional king who used his ancestral stool in the service of humanity.

“He was compassionate, courageous, and an unrelenting advocate of the pristine ideals of peace, honesty, and unity. His wise counsel will be sorely missed at this time in the life of our country,” the statement added.

The President, however, urged all who are mourning to find solace in the legacies of the late king, saying “The Olubadan lives eternally in his good deeds and the memories of everyone touched by the majesty of his essence.”