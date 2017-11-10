Olubadan to new Obas: Your advice on title chiefs not solicited

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, has declared that the title conferment ceremony slated for November 11 and beyond by him in his palace on distinguished individuals is unstoppable and irreversible as he does not need the involvement and endorsement of any high chief to perform his role.

Apparently reacting to a statement credited to two high chiefs on the proposed conferment of the honourary chieftaincy titles on deserving individuals, the frontline monarch accused the two high chiefs of contradicting themselves by saying one thing in the print media on Wednesday and another thing in the electronic media on Thursday.

Adetunji in a press statement Thursday by his Director of Media and Public Affairs, Adeola Oloko, stated that there are no rules and regulations that he has flouted by prescribing and appointing deserving individuals for conferment of title as the law that affirms Olubadan as the prescribed and appointing authority on chieftaincy matters, which predated his ascension to the exalted throne of Olubadan, is still in force and has not been repealed.

He therefore urged those concerned to read the chieftaincy laws guiding the operations of Olubadan and his chiefs thoroughly and properly to discover the truth.

The Olubadan also called the law enforcement agents, particularly the police, to rise up to the task of providing the needed security to avoid the repeat of September 25, 2017 incident when some yet to be identified gunmen invaded the palace during a chieftaincy installation.

The statement added: “Secondly, a living Olubadan does not only rule, he reigns and title conferment is his prerogative according to Ibadan Native Customs and Traditions. Thirdly, we have stated for the umpteenth time that while the Olubadan is a legal personality, the Olubadan advisory council is not, as it is basically and advisory council without legal instrument whatsoever. Advice by a council could either be accepted or rejected. Giving the contemporary situation, the advice of the council is not solicited.”

On the meeting of the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdul Rasheed Akanbi, with the Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, Oba Adetunji stressed that he would not in any way compromise Ibadan customs and traditions, though he acknowledged that the Oluwo visited him in his palace some time ago.

He stated that as the custodian of the tradition and customs of Ibadan people, he would not come short of the expectation of the people by legitimizing mushroom crowns.

He also advised that since the matter is before a court of competent jurisdiction, he would not want to say much than to thank all the royal fathers and other stakeholders that are initiating peace moves.