Olubadan throne tussle: Court fixes date for hearing

An Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan has fixed February 12 for hearing on a suit filed by Chief Adebayo Oyediji challenging the installation of Oba Saliu Adetunji as the Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Oyediji, of Seriki chieftaincy line, and three others are challenging the installation of Adetunji by Governor Abiola Ajimobi as the Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The other claimants in the suit are Chief Olalekan Fakunle, Chief Rasheed Abinupagun and Chief Gabriel Amao.

Justice Moshood Abass on Wednesday fixed February 12 for hearing of the suit after the claimants’ counsel, Sarafadeen Adebayo, informed the court that all processes needed in prosecuting the case had been filed by both parties.

Abass ordered that hearing notices be served on the counsel to the respondents because they were not present in court on Wednesday.

The claimants’ counsel, Adebayo, had earlier informed the court that the counsel to Olubadan, Michael Lana, and Oyo State Government’s counsel, Adegboyega Salawu, were trying to delay the matter.

He said the respondents’ counsel were present in court on the last adjourned date of December 15, 2017, where January10 was agreed for the closing of the Pre-Trial Conference.

The claimants are claiming that it was the turn of Seriki chieftaincy line to produce the next Olubadan after the death of Oba Samuel Lana, against the appointment of Adetunji by Ajimobi.

The claimants are also challenging the consistent occupation of the Olubadan throne two chieftaincy lines, while excluding the Seriki line.

It would be recalled that Adebayo had told the court that there was a subsisting court ruling restraining the occupation of any vacant position of high chiefs and that of Olubadan.

Other respondents in the suit were the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice and the Oyo State Government.