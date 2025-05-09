Olubadan suspends two chiefs over alleged land grabbing

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, has suspended two family chiefs known as Mogaji, and retrieved their traditional beads over land grabbing.

The affected chiefs are Mogaji Kukula, Kamorudeen Kolawole of Kukula family, Oke – Ofa Baba Isale in Ibadan North East Local Government, and Mogaji Samsudeen Bello of Ekerin Ajengbe family, Isale Osi in Ibadan South West Local Government of Oyo State.

The suspension order, which takes immediate effect, was given on Thursday, during the Olubadan Land Matters Committee meeting at the Old Olubadan Palace, Oja Oba, Ibadan, the state capital.

This was contained in a release on Friday by the Chief Press Secretary to Olubadan of Ibadanland, Solomon Olugbemiga Ayoade.

Speaking through the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja, the Olubadan said that the suspension order remained in force until the suspended Mogajis do the needful.

“Your suspension order is indefinite until you retrace your steps and do the needful,” Olubadan affirmed.

”You have been told severally to desist from any act that can tarnish the reputation and image of the Olubadan and Ibadanland, such as land grabbing, trespassing, forceful land taking, oppression of your family members and other residents in your domain,” the monarch added.

The suspended Mogajis were told to, henceforth, stop parading themselves as Olubadan traditional title holders until their cases are revisited.

Additionally, law enforcement operatives were instructed to apprehend any suspended traditional ruler parading themselves as authentic Chiefs contrary to the sanctions imposed on them by the king.

The paramount ruler also frowned at the nonchalant attitude of some Mogajis and Baales, who ignored the invitation of the Olubadan Land Matters Committee.

The Olubadan, therefore, warned that such absentee traditional title holders risk losing their traditional titles as their absence would be viewed as insubordination to the constituted authority.

Present at the meeting were Oba Abiodun Kola Daisi, the Ashipa Olubadan of Ibadanland; Oba Dauda Abiodun Azees the Ashipa Balogun of Ibadanland; Oba Salaudeen Hamidu Ajibade the Ekerin Olubadan of Ibadanland; Chief Isiaka Akinpelu, the Special Adviser to Olubadan on Chieftaincy Matters; the President Association of Mogajis in Ibadanland, Mogaji Ariori of Olorisa family; Mogaji Adeleke Lukman, the Secretary to the Committee and Mogaji Abdul Rasaq Akinola, the Reporting Officer to the committee, among others.

