Olubadan stool: Respect established succession arrangement, APC chieftain advises Makinde

Bola Babarinde, a former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in South Africa, has appealed to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State not to allow the disruption of the Olubadan stool succession arrangement.

Babarinde, in a statement on Sunday, said that the traditional system of Ibadan, which had thrived for over two centuries, should be allowed to remain intact.

According to him, any attempt to alter the Ibadan Obaship succession arrangement could undermine the peace and progress of the state.

Babarinde, a great-grandson of Odetilo, the late warrior king of Ibadanland, noted that Ibadan’s chieftaincy system stood out for its non-hereditary and egalitarian structure.

“Ibadan’s chieftaincy system stands out for its non-hereditary and egalitarian structure. The throne of the Olubadan alternates between two lines: the Egbe Agba (civil) and Balogun (military).

“This rotation ensures that succession is based on merit and seniority rather than lineage.

“In Ibadan, every chief from a Mogaji upward is a potential Olubadan, making every male child a potential future king.

“This system is anchored in a sophisticated network of agboile, which are relations embedded within nuclear and extended families, ensuring a seamless and democratic succession process,” he stated.

Babarinde, a descendant of Ojo Kure of Oja Oba in Ibadan, said that during the twilight of former Governor Abiola Ajimobi’s administration, the chieftaincy system faced significant changes.

He said that the promotion of Ibadan High Chiefs after the passing of Oba Saliu Adetunji, in 2016, brought the succession arrangement into sharp focus.

Babarinde said that the attempt by Ajimobi to review and alter the traditional order, sparked widespread debate and concerns.

He noted that the perceived involvement of Makinde in Ibadan Obaship succession matters was creating mixed feelings among the indigenes.

“The traditional system of Oluyole Ibadan, which has thrived for over two centuries, should remain intact. Any attempts to alter this system could undermine the peace and progress of the region.

“The administration of Governor Makinde is advised to honour and respect the traditional institution of Ibadanland, avoiding actions that could provoke the ire of the people,” he added.

According to him, the alleged involvement of the governor in the installation of Soun of Ogbomosho and the ongoing selection of Alaafin of Oyo has created fear in the mind of the indigenes that his action could further complicate the Ibadan monarchy system.

Babarinde said the alleged involvement of the governor in the traditional matters might prevent a rightful heir to Ibadan Obaship, such as a former governor of the state, High Chief Rashidi Ladoja, from ascending the throne.

“The Ibadan monarchy is a testament to a sophisticated and democratic system of succession.

“As the city moves forward, it is vital to preserve this unique heritage and ensure that political interests do not overshadow the traditional values that have brought prosperity and stability to Ibadan.

“Governor Makinde is urged to exercise his executive powers judiciously and avoid actions driven by political vendetta.

“I equally appeal to the governor to respect traditional institutions in the state,” he said.

