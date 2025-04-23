Olubadan raises concerns over persistent Oyo-Osun boundary crisis

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, alongside the Olubadan-in-Council and other key stakeholders in Ibadanland, has expressed concern over the persistent boundary disputes between Ibadan in Oyo State and Iwo in Osun State.

This was revealed in a statement issued after a meeting held at the Bodija residence of Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, on Monday.

The statement, jointly signed by the former Chief Press Secretary to the Oyo State Governor, Adeola Oloko, and Mogaji Nurudeen Akinade, on Tuesday, submitted that the root cause of the crisis is not a land dispute, but rather the activities of miners in the region.

“There is a need for stakeholders’ intervention to prevent the crisis from escalating further,” the statement noted.

“Other key figures comprising elements from the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes, Ibadan Mogajis, and Ibadan Compound Peace Initiative had gone to wish Olubadan happy Easter and branched to Otun Olubadan Ladoja’s house before lamenting the spate of killing, kidnapping and arson along Ogburo boundary corridor between Ibadan and Iwo axis of Osun State.”

Also Read:

The statement did not specify whether the mining activities in the Ibadan-Iwo border region were legal or illegal, nor did it name the individuals involved.

However, it emphasised that these activities are contributing significantly to the crisis.

The stakeholders pointed out that the violence in the Ogburo area is no longer solely about boundary disputes.

“What we discovered was that extensive mining activities in the area are fuelling the crisis,” they said.

They alleged that certain factions in Osun, reportedly supported by prominent traditional rulers, were behind these mining operations.

The statement further revealed that while the visit of the Oyo State Commissioner of Police and the subsequent arrests of suspects had helped alleviate tensions temporarily, the crisis has caused significant damage.

“Many people have been injured since the beginning of the dispute. The Ologburo installed by the Olubadan has been sacked and unable to return to town.

“Recently, a grader belonging to Lagelu Local Government Area was set ablaze, and the perpetrators are now advancing towards Papa and Lagun,” the statement further noted.

More so, the statement reported that schools and maternity centres built by Oyo State had been hijacked and converted into Osun State property.

The stakeholders resolved to carefully examine the situation, particularly the ongoing mining activities in the area.

They urged the state government to intervene and provide further assistance to the people of the area, adding, “We know the government has been doing well, but more needs to be done.”

The meeting is expected to continue, with another session planned to assess the situation and evaluate the security implications.

The stakeholders also pledged to keep the public informed about developments in the region.

The meeting was attended by notable figures including Eekerin Olubadan, Oba Hamidu Ajibade; Ekerin Balogun, Akeem Adewoyin; Ekarun Balogun, Senator Sharafadeen Alli, President-General of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes; Aare Atunluse of Ibadanland, Chief Ajeniyi Ajewole, Special Adviser to the Oyo State Governor on Security Matters; CP Fatai Owoseni (retd); and AIG Sikiru Akande (retd).

Mogajis present were led by Mogaji Asimiyu Ariori, while Baales were led by Baale Isiaka Akinpelu and Aare-Ago Balogun of Ibadanland, Chief Adetokunbo Bikunle.

Post Views: 19