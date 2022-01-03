Olubadan: PDP chieftain, Olayinka Segelu condoles Gov. Makinde, Ibadan natives

A Germany-based and Ibadan-born chieftain of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olayinka Oladimeji Segelu, has commiserated with Governor Seyi Makinde and the entire people of Ibadan, on the death Sunday, of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanji Adetunji Aje Oguguniso I.

Segelu, the MD/CEO of YSEG Hotels and Suites, Ibadan, in a condolence message he personally signed described the demise of Oba Adetunji, as a huge loss, not only to the indigenes of Ibadan but the entire Yoruba race.

He acknowledged that the late Olubadan would be remembered for his act of generosity and remarkable role in the promotion of peace, tolerance and unity in the Yoruba kingdom and Nigeria in general.

“It is with great sadness that I receive the news of the transition to glory of our highly respected royal father, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanji Adetunji Aje Oguguniso 1, a man whose efforts towards the promotion of peace and unity in Yorubaland and the nation at large have been quite notable. Known for his pan-Yoruba philosophy, ideology and culture, the Olubadan was one of the eminent kings in the South-west region that condemned in its entirety the use of violence in the agitation for self-governance in Yorubaland. Obviously, the vacuum created by the demise of the Olubadan would, no doubt, be difficult to fill,” Segelu said.

The PDP stalwart added: “A humble, benevolent and caring traditional ruler, the Olubadan lived a life worthy of emulation. Indeed, he was a quintessential leader with an uncommonly great affection for his subjects. He lived his life for the betterment of his people and the society. With his exploits as a consummate musical merchant, the Olubadan left an indelible mark in the entertainment industry.

“While we feel pained by the death of the revered monarch, even at the ripe age of 93 years, we submit to the will of God Almighty and take solace in the fact that Kabiyesi would eternally be remembered for his good deeds as exemplified in his magnanimous spirit, openhandedness and avid passion for service to humanity.”

The late Olubadan was born on August 26, 1928, at Adetunji compound, Popoyemoja, Ibadan, to the family of Raji Olayiwola and Suwebat Awope Adetunji.

Oba Adetunji, a tailor turned music promoter, was presented with the staff of office as the – 41st Olubadan of Ibadanland on March 4, 2016, by the then Governor of Oyo State, Late Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

He died on Sunday at the Intensive Care Unit of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan.