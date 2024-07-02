Olubadan: Makinde constitutes coronation committee

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has constituted a committee for the coronation and presentation of staff of office to the new Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, on Monday.

According to a statement, the committee is headed by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Ademola Ojo.

Members of the committee include: Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun; Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, Toyin Balogun; and Oyelade.

The coronation committee also includes the son of the incoming Olubadan, Prince Folaseke Olakulehin; Chief Onikepo Akande; Oba Abiodun Kola-Daisi; Oba Gbadamosi Adebimpe; Chief Hazeem Gbolarumi; and Toye Arulogun.

Bishop Ademola Moradeyo, Sunday Odukoya, Mogaji Abduljeleel Adanla and Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Ramota Agberemi, are equally members of the committee.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that Makinde had on June 19, 2024 approved the nomination of Olakulehin as the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The governor had also fixed July 12 for the coronation and presentation of the staff of office to the new Olubadan.